Bhubaneswar: As many as 565 Covid-19 patients in Odisha have recovered in the last 24 hours, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department on Friday. It’s the highest single-day recovery in the state so far.

According to the Health & Family Welfare department, the highest 185 patients have recovered from Ganjam district , followed by 85 from Rayagada.

The number of recovered patients in other districts include 45 from Balangir , 32 from Cuttack , 30 from Malkangiri , 24 from Baragarh , 24 from Sundergarh, 23 from Angul, 17 from Balasore, 17 from Jagatsinghpur, 15 from Khordha, 13 from Jajpur, 10 from Kendrapara, eight each from Gajapati, Jharsuguda & Nabarangpur, seven from Mayurbhanj, four from Bhadrak , three from Puri, two each from Dhenkanal & Keonjhar and one each from Boudh, Kandhamal & Sambalpur. \

With this, the total recovered cases of Odisha surge to 7972.

Achieving a record high discharge of Covid positive cases for three days in a row now, we are happy to share that a record 565 Covid patients have recovered on 10.7.2020! With this, the total recovered cases of Odisha surge to 7972! 185 from Ganjam

85 from Rayagada — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) July 10, 2020