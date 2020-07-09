COVID
Odisha reports record 401 recoveries of Covid-19 patients in a day

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: As many as 401  Covid-19 patients in Odisha have recovered in the last 24 hours, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department on Thursday.  All of them were discharged from the different  COVID hospitals, it said.

The tally of cured patients in the State is the highest number of recovered patients recorded in a day, according to the Health Dept.

The fresh recovery cases include 100 persons from Ganjam district, 67 from Gajapati, 42 from Cuttack , 32 from Jajpur, 19 from Deogarh, 18 from Koraput, 15 from Khordha, 14 from Bargarh,  14 from Bhadrak , 12 from Balasore, 10 from Keonjhar , 10 from Malkangiri,  nine from Jagatsinghpur , seven each from Jharsuguda & Mayurbhanj, six from Kandhamal, five each from Nayagarh & Sambalpur,  three  from Kendrapara and two from Dhenkanal.

The total recovered case of Odisha now stand at 7407,  tweeted the Health Dept.

 

