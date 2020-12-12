Bhubaneswar: Almost 335 Covid positives in Odisha the last 24 hours, informed the State Health department on Friday. The tally rose to 3,23,364

(Details of local contact will be shared by concerned District Administration)

Here is the list of the District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 25

2. Balasore: 26

3. Bargarh: 8

4. Bhadrak: 8

5. Balangir: 11

6. Boudh: 1

7. Cuttack: 20

8. Deogarh: 1

9. Dhenkanal: 5

10. Ganjam: 7

11. Jagatsinghpur: 7

12. Jajpur: 9

13. Jharsuguda: 25

14. Kalahandi: 2

15. Kendrapada: 5

16. Keonjhar: 14

17. Khurda: 31

18. Koraput: 1

19. Malkangiri: 2

20. Mayurbhanj: 29

21. Nawarangpur: 4

22. Nayagarh: 1

23. Nuapada: 7

24. Puri: 15

25. Rayagada: 2

26. Sambalpur: 10

27. Sundargarh: 52

28. State Pool: 7