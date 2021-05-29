Odisha Reports More Than 30 Covid-19 Deaths For The Sixth Day In A Row

Bhubaneswar: As many as 35 more Covid patients have succumbed to the deadly disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the Health and Family Welfare department.

The death toll rose to 2,686.

District Wise Details of the Deaths:

1. A 46 years old male of Angul district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

2. A 60 years old female of Angul district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

3. A 72 years of female of Angul district.

4. A 71 years old male of Angul district.

5. A 66 years old female of Angul district.

6. A 62 years old female of Boudh district.

7. A 40 years old male of Boudh district.

8. A 61 years old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & Coronary Artery Disease.

9. A 78 years old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

10. A 71 years old female of Bhubaneswar.

11. A 65 years old female of Cuttack district.

12. A 44 years old male of Jagatsinghpur district who was also suffering from Bronchial Asthma.

13. A 63 years old male of Jagatsinghpur district.

14. A 44 years old male of Jharsuguda district.

15. A 32 years old male of Jharsuguda district.

16. A 45 years old male of Jharsuguda district.

17. A 40 years old male of Kalahandi district.

18. A 78 years old male of Kalahandi district.

19. A 33 years old female of Kalahandi district.

20. A 70 years old male of Kalahandi district.

21. A 4 years old male child of Koraput district.

22. A 32 years old male of Koraput district.

23. A 52 years old female of Malkangiri district.

24. A 47 years old male of Nabarangapur district.

25. A 44 years old female of Nabarangapur district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

26. A 45 years old female of Nabarangapur district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

27. A 60 years old female of Rayagada district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

28. A 34 years old female of Rayagada district.

29. A 44 years old male of Rayagada district.

30. A 71 years old male of Rayagada district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & Chronic Liver Disease.

31. A 48 years old male of Sambalpur district.

32. A 48 years old female of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Carcinoma Biliary Tract with METS.

33. A 45 years old female of Sundargarh district.

34. A 54 years old male of Sundargarh district.

35. A 32 years old male of Subarnapur district