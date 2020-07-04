Bhubaneswar: With five more deaths, Odisha reported the highest single-day COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours. This was informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The Health department informed that the five coronavirus patients who died are from Ganjam and Khurda districts.

Out of the five deceased persons, three are from Ganjam district while two are from Khurda district.

Here are the details:

1. Male aged 51 years of Bhubaneswar, also suffering from Pleural Tuberculosis.

2. Male aged 64 years of Bhubaneswar, also suffering from Diabetes.

3. Male aged 50 years of Ganjam, also suffering from Diabetes and Hypertension.

4. Male aged 27 years of Ganjam.

5. Male aged 35 years of Ganjam.

3. Male aged 50 years of Ganjam, also suffering from Diabetes and Hypertension. 4. Male aged 27 years of Ganjam. 5. Male aged 35 years of Ganjam.

(2/2) — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) July 4, 2020

With the fresh death of the five patients, the death toll in Odisha climbed to 34.