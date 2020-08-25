corona recovery in odisha
A COVID Health Centre in Bhubaneswar (File Pic)

Odisha reports highest single-day Covid-19 recovery of 2546 cases

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The State of Odisha on Tuesday registered the highest Covid-19 recoveries in a single day.  As many as 2546 Covid-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from different hospitals across the state, informed the Health department this evening.

“With the recovery of 2546 COVID19 patients today, Odisha achieves a record number of recoveries for three days in a row!”, the Health department tweeted.

The recovered persons include 627 from Khordha, 266 from Ganjam, 143 from Nayagarh, 141 from Puri, 112 from Rayagada, 104 from Koraput, 99 from Bhadrak, 98 from Cuttack, 87 from Boudh, 76 from Malkangiri, 74 from Kendrapara, 73 from Kandhamal, 73 from Sundargarh, 72 from Kalahandi, 70 from Mayurbhanj, 63 from Balesore, 44 from Nabarangpur, 42 from Gajapati, 40 from Jajapur, 37 from Keonjhar, 32 from Angul, 32 from Jagatsinghpur, 32 from Sambalpur, 29 from Bargarh, 20 from Dhenkanal, 20 from Sonepur, 18 from Bolangir, 17 from Jharsuguda and 5 from Deogarh.

With this, the total recovered cases of Odisha has reached to 59470.

