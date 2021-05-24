Odisha Reports Highest Covid Deaths Ever At 32, Toll Crosses 2500 Mark

Bhubaneswar: As many as 32 more Covid patients have succumbed to the deadly disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the Health and Family Welfare department.

The death toll rose to 2,516.

The details of the deaths have been shared by the department.

The district-wise details are as follows:

Regret to inform the demise of thirty two numbers of Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.

1.A 45 years old male of Angul district.

2.A 80 years old male of Angul district.

3.A 45 years old female of Angul district.

4.A 37 years old female of Bolangir district.

5.A 85 years old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & Hypothyroidism.

6.A 56 years old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

7.A 38 years old male of Bhubaneswar.

8.A 67 years old male of Bhubaneswar.

9.A 53 years old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & Obesity.

10.A 40 years old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

11.A 51 years old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

12.A 13 years old girl of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Pulmonary Tuberculosis.

13.A 58 years old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

14.A 50 years old female of Gajapati district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

15.A 30 years old female of Gajapati district.

16.A 35 years old male of Jharsuguda district.

17.A 53 years old male of Jharsuguda district.

18.A 48 years old male of Jharsuguda district.

19.A 35 years old male of Jharsuguda district.

20.A 42 years old male of Kalahandi district.

21.A 50 years old male of Kalahandi district.

22.A 41 years old male of Kalahandi district who was also suffering from Ischemic Heart Disease & Chronic Kidney Diseases.

23.A 69 years old male of Keonjhar district.

24.A 35 years old male of Khurdha district.

25.A 45 years old male of Khurdha district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

26.A 37 years old male of Nayagarh district.

27.A 68 years old male of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & Urinary tract infection.

28.A 37 years old male of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

29.A 49 years old male of Sambalpur district.

30.A 29 years old male of Sundargarh district.

31.A 53 years old male of Sundargarh district.

32.A 66 years old male of Sundargarh district.