Odisha Reports Highest COVID-19 Deaths In A Single Day, Tally Mounts to 859

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The COVID-19 toll rose to 859 on Thursday with Odisha reporting its highest number of deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours.

Three deaths reported from Bhubaneswar, two each deaths reported from Cuttack and Nayagarh districts and one each from Angul, Bhadrak, Bolangir, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, Kalahandi, Kendrapara, Khordha, Puri, Rayagada

The Health Department has identified the deceased as:

1. A 45-year old male of Angul district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

2. A 65-year old female of Bhadrak district who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease, Diabetes & Hypertension.

3. An 89-year old male of Bhubaneswar.

4. A 62-year old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

5. A 48-year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension & Bronchial Asthma.

6. A 65-year old male of Bolangir district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension, Obesity.

7. An 83-year old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

8. A 67-year old female of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Hypertension & Asthma.

9. A 56-year old male of Dhenkanal district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

10. A 64-year old male of Jagatsinghpur district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

11. A 43-year old female of Kalahandi district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension & Bronchial Asthma.

12. A 46-year old male of Kendrapada district who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease & Hypertension.

13. A 59-year old male of Khordha district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

14. An 86-year old male of Nayagarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

15. A 71-year old female of Nayagarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension & obesity.

16. A 60-year old male of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

17. An 80-year old male of Rayagada district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

