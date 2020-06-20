Bhubaneswar: The Information and Public Relation (I&PR) department of Odisha government today informed that 179 new positive cases have been detected in the State in the last 24 hours.

The I&PR department in its Twitter handle informed that 179 cases have been reported from 15 districts. Besides, 18 NDRF/fire personnel who had returned from Amphan duty West Bengal also tested positive for the deadly virus.

While 150 cases were reported from the quarantine centres, 29 cases were reported from several localities.

Here are the details:

1. Khordha: 27

2. Angul: 6

3. Nabarangpur: 1

4. Jagatsinghpur: 4

5. Cuttack: 15

6. Bargarh: 2

7. Bhadrak: 5

8. Jajpur: 3

9. Malkangiri: 2

10. Rayagada: 5

11. Keonjhar: 18

12. Deogarh: 1

13. Ganjam: 57

14. Kendrapara: 5

15. Mayurbhanj: 10

16. NDRF/fire personnel: 18 (Returned from Amphan duty in WB)

Here is the detail data of coronavirus cases of Odisha so far:

New recoveries: 153

Cumulative tested: 219774

Positive: 4856

Recovered: 3297

Active cases: 1543