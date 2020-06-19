Bhubaneswar: The Information and Public Relation (I&PR) department of Odisha government on Friday informed that 165 new positive cases have been detected in the State in the last 24 hours.

The I&PR department in its Twitter handle informed that 165 cases have been reported from 17 district which also included Personnel returned from Amphan duty West Bengal.

With the detection of 165 COVID cases, the number of positive cases in Odisha rose to 4677.

Out of the new 165 positive cases, 140 cases have been detected from different quarantine centres while the rest 25 cases are local contacts.

Here is the list of the districts and the number of positive cases detected:

1. Khordha: 8

2. Jaipur: 8

3. Nabarangpur: 3

4. Nayagarh: 1

5. Puri: 7

6. Cuttack: 20

7. Jagatsinghpur: 1

8. Jharsuguda: 2

9. Angul: 1

10. Balasore: 21

11. Malkangiri: 1

12. Ganjam: 41

13. Gajapati: 28

14. Sundargarh: 6

15. Bolangir: 2

16. Mayurbhanj: 3

17. Koraput: 1

18. Personnel returned from Amphan duty West Bengal: 11

Here is the detail data of coronavirus cases of Odisha so far:

New recoveries: 97

Cumulative tested: 216607

Positive: 4677

Recovered: 3144

Active cases: 1519