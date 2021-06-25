Odisha reports first Delta Plus Variant case: Union Govt

Bhubaneswar: In what can be considered as a matter of serious concern, Odisha has reported the first Delta Plus Variant case. This was informed by Dr SK Singh, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Director.

The first delta plus variant has been detected in Odisha’s Deogarh district.

While speaking to the media this evening Dr SK Singh said that as many as 50 cases of Delta Plus cases have been detected across the country till now.

“Covidshield and Covaxin work against the variants of SARS CoV 2 — alpha, beta, gama as well as delta. Delta Plus is present in 12 countries; 50 cases have been identified in India but more importantly, they have been very localised,” he said.

“This virus has also been isolated and cultured now. We are doing the same test that we have done for alpha, beta, gamma& delta. Looking at the laboratory test to check the vaccine effect&we should have the results in about 7 to 10 days time,” he aded.

With 20 cases Maharashtra has the highest number of Delta Plus Variant cases. Here is the complete list: