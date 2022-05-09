Odisha reports decline in Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Monday reported eight new Covid cases including two children, informed to the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department. The positive tally stands at 12,88,210.

Reportedly, among the 8, five patients are in quarantine, and three are local contacts. The active cases in Odisha currently stand at 161.

Today, Khordha recorded the highest Covid cases with three positives followed by Balangir, Kandhamal, Mayurbhanj, Nuapada, and State Pool with one positive case,