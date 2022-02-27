Odisha reports below 251 Covid cases today

By WCE 7
Image Credit: IANS

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 251 fresh cases of Covid including 86 in the 0-18 years, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Sunday. The positive tally stands at 12,84,867.

Reportedly, among the 251 positives, 146 patients are in quarantine, and 105 are the local contacts. There are as many as 2828 active cases in Odisha.

(Details of local contacts will be shared by the concerned District)

1. Angul: 25
2. Balasore: 8
3. Bhadrak: 1
4. Balangir: 2
5. Boudh: 4
6. Cuttack: 2

7. Gajapati: 26
8. Ganjam: 5
9. Jagatsinghpur: 3
10. Jajpur: 21
11. Jharsuguda: 25
12. Kalahandi: 1
13. Kandhamal: 2
14. Kendrapada: 7
15. Keonjhar: 20
16. Khurda: 33
17. Koraput: 5
18. Mayurbhanj: 11
19. Nawarangpur: 2
20. Nayagarh: 1
21. Puri: 3
22. Rayagada: 1

23. Sambalpur: 23
24. Sonepur: 1
25. Sundargarh: 11
26. State Pool: 8

