Odisha reports below 200 Covid cases today

By WCE 7
Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 171 fresh cases of Covid including 34 in the 0-18 years, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Monday. The positive tally stands at 12,73,304.

Reportedly, among the 171 positives, 98 patients are in quarantine, and 73 are the local contacts. There are as many as 2610 active cases in Odisha.

(Details of local contacts will be shared by the concerned District)

1. Angul: 5
2. Balasore: 1
3. Bargarh: 2
4. Bhadrak: 3
5. Balangir: 2
6. Boudh: 1
7. Cuttack: 6

8. Deogarh: 3
9. Dhenkanal: 1
10. Gajapati: 24
11. Ganjam: 1
12. Jagatsinghpur: 3
13. Jajpur: 15
14. Jharsuguda: 21
15. Kalahandi: 3
16. Kandhamal: 1
17. Kendrapada: 1
18. Khurda: 23
19. Koraput: 4
20. Mayurbhanj: 8
21. Nawarangpur: 3
22. Puri: 1
23. Rayagada: 5
24. Sambalpur: 22

25. Sundargarh: 7
26. State Pool: 5

