Odisha reports below 168 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 168 fresh cases of Covid including 29 in the 0-18 years, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Tuesday. The positive tally stands at 12,85,206.

Reportedly, among the 168 positives, 99 patients are in quarantine, and 69 are the local contacts. There are as many as 2340 active cases in Odisha.

(Details of local contacts will be shared by the concerned District)

1. Angul: 4
2. Balasore: 14
3. Bhadrak: 1
4. Balangir: 2
5. Boudh: 1
6. Cuttack: 9
7. Dhenkanal: 2

8. Gajapati: 22
9. Ganjam: 1
10. Jagatsinghpur: 2
11. Jajpur: 6
12. Jharsuguda: 16
13. Kalahandi: 1
14. Kendrapada: 10
15. Keonjhar: 1
16. Khurda: 8
17. Koraput: 3
18. Mayurbhanj: 6
19. Nawarangpur: 1
20. Nuapada: 8
21. Puri: 1
22. Rayagada: 2

23. Sambalpur: 31
24. Sundargarh: 14
25. State Pool: 2

