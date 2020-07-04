covid death in Odisha
Odisha reports another COVID death; sixth in a single day

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported yet another COVID death today taking the death toll to six in a single day. The deceased has been identified as a resident of Cuttack district.

According to the Health and Family Welfare Department of the State government, the COVID patient who died today is a 60-year-old male of Cuttack district. He died due to Terminal Gallbladder cancer with obstructive jaundice.

Earlier today, the department in its Twitter handle informed that five people had died due to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours.

This is the single highest single-day coronavirus deaths in Odisha.

Till the filing of this report, a total of 35 people have succumbed to the disease in the State.

