Odisha reports another 874 Covid recovery cases

Bhubaneswar: Another 874 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals across Odisha. This was informed by the Health & Family Welfare Department of the State government.

The health department, in its Twitter handle, informed that 874 Covid patients recovered from the deadly virus in the last 24 hours taking the recovery tally to 1002128.

Here are the details of the recovery cases reported today from different districts:

332 from Khurda

145 from Cuttack

40 from Balesore

33 from Kendrapara

32 from Jajapur

27 from Mayurbhanj

24 from Puri

21 from Sambalpur

20 from Jagatsinghpur

19 from Dhenkanal

18 from Anugul

18 from Sundergarh

12 from Rayagada

9 from Bhadrak

7 from Nayagarh

6 from Kalahandi

6 from Nabarangpur

5 from Deogarh

5 from Keonjhar

4 from Balangir

3 from Bargarh

3 from Ganjam

3 from Jharsuguda

2 from Koraput

2 from Sonepur

78 from State Pool

A total of 649 Covid-19 positive cases including 103 in the 0-18 years age group have been detected positive in the State in the last 24 hours. This was informed by the Information & Public Relations (I&PR) Determent. Out of the 649 new positives, 381 are quarantine cases while the rest 268 are local contact cases.

Likewise, the State Health & Family Welfare Department also informed that as many as 6 COVID patients died in the last 24 hours. With the death of these six patients, the death toll due to the virus in the State rose to 8,098.