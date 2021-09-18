Odisha reports another 756 Covid recovery cases

Bhubaneswar: Another 756 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals across Odisha. This was informed by the Health & Family Welfare Department of the State government.
The health department, in its Twitter handle on Saturday, informed that 756 Covid patients recovered from the deadly virus in the last 24 hours taking the recovery tally to 1006320 .
Here are the details of the recovery cases reported today from different districts:
322 from Khordha
114 from Cuttack
33 from Jajapur
31 from Mayurbhanj
24 from Jagatsinghpur
17 from Baleswar
17 from Puri
14 from Bhadrak
13 from Dhenkanal
13 from Sambalpur
13 from Sundargarh
12 from Boudh
11 from Nayagarh
8 from Kendrapara
6 from Koraput
5 from Anugul
5 from Deogarh
5 from Ganjam
4 from Keonjhar
3 from Bargarh
2 from Jharsuguda
2 from Nabarangpur
2 from Rayagada
1 from Kalahandi
1 from Kandhamal
1 from Malkangiri
1 from Nuapada
76 from State Pool
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1006320.