Odisha reports another 756 Covid recovery cases

Bhubaneswar: Another 756 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals across Odisha. This was informed by the Health & Family Welfare Department of the State government.

The health department, in its Twitter handle on Saturday, informed that 756 Covid patients recovered from the deadly virus in the last 24 hours taking the recovery tally to 1006320 .

Here are the details of the recovery cases reported today from different districts:

322 from Khordha

114 from Cuttack

33 from Jajapur

31 from Mayurbhanj

24 from Jagatsinghpur

17 from Baleswar

17 from Puri

14 from Bhadrak

13 from Dhenkanal

13 from Sambalpur

13 from Sundargarh

12 from Boudh

11 from Nayagarh

8 from Kendrapara

6 from Koraput

5 from Anugul

5 from Deogarh

5 from Ganjam

4 from Keonjhar

3 from Bargarh

2 from Jharsuguda

2 from Nabarangpur

2 from Rayagada

1 from Kalahandi

1 from Kandhamal

1 from Malkangiri

1 from Nuapada

76 from State Pool

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1006320.