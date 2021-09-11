Odisha reports another 706 Covid recovery cases

By WCE 3
Odisha Corona recovery today

Bhubaneswar: Another 706 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals across Odisha. This was informed by the Health & Family Welfare Department of the State government.

The health department, in its Twitter handle, informed that 706 Covid patients recovered from the deadly virus in the last 24 hours taking the recovery tally to 1001254.

Here are the details of the recovery cases reported today from different districts:

  • 253 from Khurda
  • 111 from Cuttack
  • 42 from Balasore
  • 32 from Puri
  • 27 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 27 from Jajapur
  • 26 from Sundergarh
  • 20 from Mayurbhanj
  • 17 from Anugul
  • 14 from Dhenkanal
  • 11 from Keonjhar
  • 10 from Deogarh
  • 10 from Sambalpur
  • 9 from Kendrapara
  • 6 from Bhadrak
  • 6 from Ganjam
  • 6 from Nayagarh
  • 6 from Rayagada
  • 5 from Jharsuguda
  • 5 from Koraput
  • 2 from Kandhamal
  • 1 from Bargarh
  • 1 from Sonepur
  • 59 from State Pool

It is to be noted here that as many as 630 positive cases including 116 in the 0-18 years age group were detected in the State today, informed by the Information & Public Relations (I&PR) Determent.

Likewise, the State Health & Family Welfare Department informed that 8 patients died due to the virus in the last 24 hours. With the death of the 8 COVID patients, the death toll due to the virus in the state rose to 8,092.

You might also like
State

Covid-19 Update: Cuttack and Bhubaneswar report 66 and 162 new positive cases…

State

KALIA scheme in Odisha: CM Releases Rs 742 Crore assistance to farmers on Nuakhai

State

KISS Deemed to be University inducts 23 Academicians as Emeritus Professors

State

Woman killed, another injured after being attacked by miscreants in Bolangir

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.