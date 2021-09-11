Odisha reports another 706 Covid recovery cases

Bhubaneswar: Another 706 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals across Odisha. This was informed by the Health & Family Welfare Department of the State government.

The health department, in its Twitter handle, informed that 706 Covid patients recovered from the deadly virus in the last 24 hours taking the recovery tally to 1001254.

Here are the details of the recovery cases reported today from different districts:

253 from Khurda

111 from Cuttack

42 from Balasore

32 from Puri

27 from Jagatsinghpur

27 from Jajapur

26 from Sundergarh

20 from Mayurbhanj

17 from Anugul

14 from Dhenkanal

11 from Keonjhar

10 from Deogarh

10 from Sambalpur

9 from Kendrapara

6 from Bhadrak

6 from Ganjam

6 from Nayagarh

6 from Rayagada

5 from Jharsuguda

5 from Koraput

2 from Kandhamal

1 from Bargarh

1 from Sonepur

59 from State Pool

It is to be noted here that as many as 630 positive cases including 116 in the 0-18 years age group were detected in the State today, informed by the Information & Public Relations (I&PR) Determent.

Likewise, the State Health & Family Welfare Department informed that 8 patients died due to the virus in the last 24 hours. With the death of the 8 COVID patients, the death toll due to the virus in the state rose to 8,092.