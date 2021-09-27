Odisha reports another 653 Covid recovery cases

Bhubaneswar: Another 653 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals across Odisha. This was informed by the Health & Family Welfare Department of the State government.

The health department, in its Twitter handle on Monday, informed that 653 Covid patients recovered from the deadly virus in the last 24 hours taking the recovery tally to 1011482.

Here are the details of the recovery cases reported today from different districts:

320 from Khordha

71 from Cuttack

39 from Jajapur

26 from Jagatsinghpur

22 from Baleswar

18 from Mayurbhanj

10 from Jharsuguda

9 from Sambalpur

7 from Gajapati

7 from Kendrapara

7 from Puri

6 from Anugul

6 from Bhadrak

5 from Dhenkanal

5 from Nayagarh

4 from Ganjam

3 from Sundargarh

2 from Kalahandi

2 from Keonjhar

2 from Malkangiri

2 from Sonepur

1 from Boudh

1 from Deogarh

1 from Koraput

1 from Rayagada

76 from State Pool

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1011482.