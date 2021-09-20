Odisha reports another 600 Covid recovery cases

Bhubaneswar: Another 600 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals across Odisha. This was informed by the Health & Family Welfare Department of the State government.
The health department, in its Twitter handle on Monday, informed that 600 Covid patients recovered from the deadly virus in the last 24 hours taking the recovery tally to 1007666.
Here are the details of the recovery cases reported today from different districts:
232 from Khordha
82 from Cuttack
33 from Jajapur
32 from Mayurbhanj
31 from Baleswar
20 from Sundargarh
18 from Puri
16 from Anugul
13 from Jagatsinghpur
10 from Kendrapara
8 from Bhadrak
8 from Dhenkanal
8 from Sambalpur
5 from Bolangir
5 from Deogarh
5 from Rayagada
4 from Bargarh
4 from Ganjam
3 from Jharsuguda
2 from Kandhamal
2 from Keonjhar
2 from Koraput
2 from Nayagarh
1 from Kalahandi
1 from Malkangiri
53 from State Pool
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1007666.