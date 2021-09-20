Odisha reports another 600 Covid recovery cases

Bhubaneswar: Another 600 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals across Odisha. This was informed by the Health & Family Welfare Department of the State government.

The health department, in its Twitter handle on Monday, informed that 600 Covid patients recovered from the deadly virus in the last 24 hours taking the recovery tally to 1007666.

Here are the details of the recovery cases reported today from different districts:

232 from Khordha

82 from Cuttack

33 from Jajapur

32 from Mayurbhanj

31 from Baleswar

20 from Sundargarh

18 from Puri

16 from Anugul

13 from Jagatsinghpur

10 from Kendrapara

8 from Bhadrak

8 from Dhenkanal

8 from Sambalpur

5 from Bolangir

5 from Deogarh

5 from Rayagada

4 from Bargarh

4 from Ganjam

3 from Jharsuguda

2 from Kandhamal

2 from Keonjhar

2 from Koraput

2 from Nayagarh

1 from Kalahandi

1 from Malkangiri

53 from State Pool

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1007666.