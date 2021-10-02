Odisha reports another 579 Covid recovery cases

Bhubaneswar: Another 579 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals across Odisha. This was informed by the Health & Family Welfare Department of the State government.

The health department, in its Twitter handle on Saturday, informed that 579 Covid patients recovered from the deadly virus in the last 24 hours taking the recovery tally to 1014412.

Here are the details of the recovery cases reported today from different districts:

283 from Khordha

41 from Cuttack

29 from Baleswar

28 from Jagatsinghpur

23 from Sambalpur

19 from Jajapur

13 from Anugul

13 from Mayurbhanj

12 from Puri

10 from Bhadrak

10 from Sundargarh

5 from Dhenkanal

5 from Sonepur

3 from Ganjam

3 from Nayagarh

3 from Rayagada

2 from Deogarh

2 from Gajapati

2 from Jharsuguda

2 from Koraput

1 from Kandhamal

1 from Kendrapara

1 from Keonjhar

1 from Malkangiri

67 from State Pool

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1014412.

