Odisha reports another 579 Covid recovery cases

Bhubaneswar: Another 579 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals across Odisha. This was informed by the Health & Family Welfare Department of the State government.
The health department, in its Twitter handle on Saturday, informed that 579 Covid patients recovered from the deadly virus in the last 24 hours taking the recovery tally to 1014412.
Here are the details of the recovery cases reported today from different districts:
283 from Khordha
41 from Cuttack
29 from Baleswar
28 from Jagatsinghpur
23 from Sambalpur
19 from Jajapur
13 from Anugul
13 from Mayurbhanj
12 from Puri
10 from Bhadrak
10 from Sundargarh
5 from Dhenkanal
5 from Sonepur
3 from Ganjam
3 from Nayagarh
3 from Rayagada
2 from Deogarh
2 from Gajapati
2 from Jharsuguda
2 from Koraput
1 from Kandhamal
1 from Kendrapara
1 from Keonjhar
1 from Malkangiri
67 from State Pool
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1014412.