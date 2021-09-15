Odisha reports another 561 Covid recovery cases

Bhubaneswar: Another 561 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals across Odisha. This was informed by the Health & Family Welfare Department of the State government.
The health department, in its Twitter handle on Wednesday, informed that 561 Covid patients recovered from the deadly virus in the last 24 hours taking the recovery tally to 1004164.
Here are the details of the recovery cases reported today from different districts:
191 from Khordha
86 from Cuttack
30 from Baleswar
30 from Jajapur
22 from Mayurbhanj
21 from Kendrapara
20 from Jagatsinghpur
18 from Puri
16 from Bhadrak
10 from Dhenkanal
9 from Bargarh
9 from Sundargarh
8 from Rayagada
7 from Keonjhar
7 from Sambalpur
5 from Anugul
4 from Boudh
4 from Ganjam
3 from Gajapati
3 from Koraput
2 from Bolangir
2 from Jharsuguda
2 from Malkangiri
2 from Nayagarh
2 from Nuapada
2 from Sonepur
1 from Deogarh
45 from State Pool
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1004164.
It is to be noted here that as many as 457 positive cases including 73 in the 0-18 years age group were detected in the State today, informed by the Information & Public Relations (I&PR) Department.
Likewise, the State Health & Family Welfare Department informed that 6 patients died due to the virus in the last 24 hours. With the death of the 6 COVID patients, the death toll due to the virus in the state rose to 8,114.
