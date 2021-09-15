Odisha reports another 561 Covid recovery cases

Bhubaneswar: Another 561 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals across Odisha. This was informed by the Health & Family Welfare Department of the State government.

The health department, in its Twitter handle on Wednesday, informed that 561 Covid patients recovered from the deadly virus in the last 24 hours taking the recovery tally to 1004164.

Here are the details of the recovery cases reported today from different districts:

191 from Khordha

86 from Cuttack

30 from Baleswar

30 from Jajapur

22 from Mayurbhanj

21 from Kendrapara

20 from Jagatsinghpur

18 from Puri

16 from Bhadrak

10 from Dhenkanal

9 from Bargarh

9 from Sundargarh

8 from Rayagada

7 from Keonjhar

7 from Sambalpur

5 from Anugul

4 from Boudh

4 from Ganjam

3 from Gajapati

3 from Koraput

2 from Bolangir

2 from Jharsuguda

2 from Malkangiri

2 from Nayagarh

2 from Nuapada

2 from Sonepur

1 from Deogarh

45 from State Pool

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1004164.

It is to be noted here that as many as 457 positive cases including 73 in the 0-18 years age group were detected in the State today, informed by the Information & Public Relations (I&PR) Department.

Likewise, the State Health & Family Welfare Department informed that 6 patients died due to the virus in the last 24 hours. With the death of the 6 COVID patients, the death toll due to the virus in the state rose to 8,114.

