Odisha reports another 546 Covid recovery cases

Bhubaneswar: Another 546 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals across Odisha. This was informed by the Health & Family Welfare Department of the State government.

The health department, in its Twitter handle on Tuesday, informed that 546 Covid patients recovered from the deadly virus in the last 24 hours taking the recovery tally to 1019764.

Here are the details of the recovery cases reported today from different districts:

250 from Khordha

61 from Cuttack

28 from Jagatsinghpur

26 from Mayurbhanj

25 from Baleswar

20 from Puri

18 from Sambalpur

15 from Jajapur

9 from Sundargarh

4 from Anugul

4 from Kendrapara

4 from Rayagada

3 from Deogarh

3 from Nayagarh

2 from Bargarh

2 from Bhadrak

2 from Gajapati

2 from Ganjam

2 from Keonjhar

2 from Koraput

2 from Sonepur

1 from Jharsuguda

1 from Kandhamal

1 from Malkangiri

59 from State Pool

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1019764.