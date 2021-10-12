Odisha reports another 546 Covid recovery cases

By WCE 5
Odisha Corona recovery today

Bhubaneswar: Another 546 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals across Odisha. This was informed by the Health & Family Welfare Department of the State government.

The health department, in its Twitter handle on Tuesday, informed that 546 Covid patients recovered from the deadly virus in the last 24 hours taking the recovery tally to 1019764.

Here are the details of the recovery cases reported today from different districts:

250 from Khordha

61 from Cuttack

28 from Jagatsinghpur

26 from Mayurbhanj

25 from Baleswar

20 from Puri

18 from Sambalpur

15 from Jajapur

9 from Sundargarh

4 from Anugul

4 from Kendrapara

4 from Rayagada

3 from Deogarh

3 from Nayagarh

2 from Bargarh

2 from Bhadrak

2 from Gajapati

2 from Ganjam

2 from Keonjhar

2 from Koraput

2 from Sonepur

1 from Jharsuguda

1 from Kandhamal

1 from Malkangiri

59 from State Pool

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1019764.

Also read: Man proposes to girlfriend, but their pet dog steals the show; Watch the viral video
You might also like
State

Ganja worth Rs 50 lakh seized in Odisha’s Gajapati dist, 1 held

State

Bhubaneswar Manish Anurag death case: Important CCTV footage surfaces: Watch

State

AMD Recruitment 2021: Online application for several posts begins, apply soon

Nation

Covid vaccine for kids, teenagers can be ‘a game changer’, say experts

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

buy ivermectin for covid buy ivermectin for humans buy cialis cialis online