Odisha reports another 494 Covid recovery cases

Bhubaneswar: Another 494 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals across Odisha. This was informed by the Health & Family Welfare Department of the State government.

The health department, in its Twitter handle on Friday, informed that 494 Covid patients recovered from the deadly virus in the last 24 hours taking the recovery tally to 1009582.

Here are the details of the recovery cases reported today from different districts:

209 from Khordha

83 from Cuttack

18 from Baleswar

18 from Jagatsinghpur

18 from Jajapur

18 from Puri

10 from Nayagarh

9 from Bhadrak

9 from Kendrapara

8 from Sundargarh

7 from Mayurbhanj

7 from Rayagada

6 from Jharsuguda

6 from Sambalpur

5 from Ganjam

4 from Bargarh

4 from Dhenkanal

4 from Koraput

1 from Deogarh

1 from Kalahandi

1 from Keonjhar

1 from Malkangiri

47 from State Pool

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1009582.

Also read: Odisha’s Jubin Mohapatra secures rank 46 in Civil Services Examination 2020