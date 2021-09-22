Odisha reports another 445 Covid recovery cases

Bhubaneswar: Another 445 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals across Odisha. This was informed by the Health & Family Welfare Department of the State government.

The health department, in its Twitter handle on Tuesday, informed that 445 Covid patients recovered from the deadly virus in the last 24 hours taking the recovery tally to 1008671.

Here are the details of the recovery cases reported today from different districts:

192 from Khordha

55 from Cuttack

37 from Baleswar

22 from Jajapur

18 from Mayurbhanj

14 from Puri

12 from Dhenkanal

12 from Jagatsinghpur

6 from Nayagarh

5 from Bhadrak

4 from Rayagada

3 from Anugul

3 from Deogarh

3 from Ganjam

3 from Sambalpur

2 from Bargarh

2 from Kendrapara

2 from Nabarangpur

1 from Bolangir

1 from Boudh

1 from Keonjhar

1 from Koraput

1 from Malkangiri

1 from Sundargarh

44 from State Pool

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1008671.