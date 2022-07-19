Odisha reports 945 daily Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Tuesday reported 945 Covid positives including 110 children, informed Information and Public Relations Department.

Out of the total cases, 553 are quarantine cases while the rest 392 are local contacts. Currently, there are 6316 active cases in the State.

Details of the number of Covid cases from 28 districts and the State Pool:

1. Angul: 2

2. Balasore: 5

3. Bargarh: 9

4. Bhadrak: 6

5. Balangir: 12

6. Boudh: 12

7. Cuttack: 75

8. Deogarh: 3

9. Dhenkanal: 2

10. Gajapati: 9

11. Ganjam: 4

12. Jagatsinghpur: 14

13. Jajpur: 13

14. Jharsuguda: 5

15. Kalahandi: 18

16. Kandhamal: 4

17. Kendrapada: 2

18. Khurda: 371

19. Koraput: 6

20. Mayurbhanj: 32

21. Nawarangpur: 3

22. Nayagarh: 27

23. Nuapada: 7

24. Puri: 20

25. Rayagada: 15

26. Sambalpur: 53

27. Sonepur: 37

28. Sundargarh: 103

29. State Pool: 76