Odisha reports 945 daily Covid cases

By WCE 7
Photo: IANS

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Tuesday reported 945 Covid positives including 110 children, informed Information and Public Relations Department.

Out of the total cases, 553 are quarantine cases while the rest 392 are local contacts. Currently, there are 6316 active cases in the State.

Details of the number of Covid cases from 28 districts and the State Pool:

1. Angul: 2
2. Balasore: 5
3. Bargarh: 9
4. Bhadrak: 6
5. Balangir: 12
6. Boudh: 12

7. Cuttack: 75
8. Deogarh: 3
9. Dhenkanal: 2
10. Gajapati: 9
11. Ganjam: 4
12. Jagatsinghpur: 14
13. Jajpur: 13
14. Jharsuguda: 5
15. Kalahandi: 18
16. Kandhamal: 4
17. Kendrapada: 2
18. Khurda: 371
19. Koraput: 6
20. Mayurbhanj: 32
21. Nawarangpur: 3
22. Nayagarh: 27

23. Nuapada: 7
24. Puri: 20
25. Rayagada: 15
26. Sambalpur: 53
27. Sonepur: 37
28. Sundargarh: 103
29. State Pool: 76

