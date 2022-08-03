Odisha Reports 920 Covid Positives, Active Cases Rise To 6,385

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 920 Covid positive cases on Wednesday including 166 between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department.

Out of the total cases, 538 are quarantine cases while the rest 382 are local contacts. Currently, there are 6,616 active cases in the State.

Khurda recorded 133 positive cases and Sundargarh recorded 250 positives, the highest in Odisha.

Details of local contacts will be shared by the concerned District:

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 17

3. Bargarh: 54

4. Bhadrak: 4

5. Balangir: 37

6. Boudh: 12

7. Cuttack: 36

8. Deogarh: 7

9. Dhenkanal: 1

10. Gajapati: 6

11. Ganjam: 12

12. Jagatsinghpur: 8

13. Jajpur: 13

14. Jharsuguda: 9

15. Kalahandi: 17

16. Kandhamal: 20

17. Kendrapada: 9

18. Khurda: 133

19. Koraput: 29

20. Mayurbhanj: 48

21. Nawarangpur: 12

22. Nayagarh: 23

23. Nuapada: 9

24. Puri: 12

25. Rayagada: 15

26. Sambalpur: 68

27. Sonepur: 28

28. Sundargarh: 250

29. State Pool: 30