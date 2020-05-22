One more dies of COVID19 in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 86 new COVID19  positive cases in the last 24 hours, informed the tate Health & Family Welfare Department today. 

With the detection of the  86 new cases, State’s total positive tally rose to 1189.

Here is the list of districts and  86 cases reported today: 

Jajpur- 46,

Cuttack-11,

Nayagarh-6,

Ganjam-5,

Balasore-3,

Bhadrak-3,

Keonjhar-3,

Khurda-3,

Puri-3,

Balangir-2,

Sundergarh-1

Out of 86 cases, 80  cases have been detected in different quarantine centres. While one case has been reported from a containment area, the rest five cases are locals.

Corona cases

