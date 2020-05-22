Odisha reports 86 new COVID 19 positive cases
Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 86 new COVID19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, informed the tate Health & Family Welfare Department today.
With the detection of the 86 new cases, State’s total positive tally rose to 1189.
Here is the list of districts and 86 cases reported today:
Jajpur- 46,
Cuttack-11,
Nayagarh-6,
Ganjam-5,
Balasore-3,
Bhadrak-3,
Keonjhar-3,
Khurda-3,
Puri-3,
Balangir-2,
Sundergarh-1
Out of 86 cases, 80 cases have been detected in different quarantine centres. While one case has been reported from a containment area, the rest five cases are locals.