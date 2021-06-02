Odisha Reports 8399 Covid Positives, Highest From Khurda At 1102
Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 8,399 Covid positives in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Wednesday.
Khurda saw a remarkable rise in Covid positives at 1,102.
New Positive Cases: 8399 (In quarantine: 4741 Local contacts: 3658)
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 468
2. Balasore: 240
3. Bargarh: 189
4. Bhadrak: 147
5. Balangir: 116
6. Boudh: 166
7. Cuttack: 766
8. Deogarh: 81
9. Dhenkanal: 451
10. Gajapati: 80
11. Ganjam: 65
12. Jagatsinghpur: 269
13. Jajpur: 514
14. Jharsuguda: 53
15. Kalahandi: 190
16. Kandhamal: 95
17. Kendrapada: 210
18. Keonjhar: 186
19. Khurda: 1102
20. Koraput: 178
21. Malkangiri: 128
22. Mayurbhanj: 485
23. Nawarangpur: 200
24. Nayagarh: 223
25. Nuapada: 34
26. Puri: 475
27. Rayagada: 292
28. Sambalpur: 191
29. Sonepur: 143
30. Sundargarh: 477
31. State Pool: 185