Odisha reports 836 new covid-19 cases today

By WCE 6
odisha covid cases today
Photo: IANS

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 836 fresh covid-19 cases on Saturday including 148 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department.

Out of the total cases, 490 are quarantine cases while the rest 346 are local contacts. Currently, there are 6,005 active cases in the State.

Khurda recorded 91 positive cases and  Sundargarh recorded 175 positives, the highest in Odisha.

Details of local contacts will be shared by the concerned District:

1. Angul: 2

2. Balasore: 16

3. Bargarh: 47

4. Bhadrak: 4

5. Balangir: 33

6. Boudh: 23

7. Cuttack: 34
8. Deogarh: 5
9. Dhenkanal: 1
10. Gajapati: 7
11. Ganjam: 3
12. Jagatsinghpur: 2
13. Jajpur: 12
14. Jharsuguda: 19
15. Kalahandi: 37
16. Kandhamal: 21
17. Kendrapada: 3
18. Keonjhar: 10
19. Khurda: 91
20. Koraput: 12
21. Mayurbhanj: 72
22. Nawarangpur: 32
23. Nayagarh: 17
24. Nuapada: 14
25. Puri: 3
26. Rayagada: 21
27. Sambalpur: 83
28. Sonepur: 16
29. Sundargarh: 175
30. State Pool: 21
New recoveries: 1011
Cumulative tested: 32766610
Positive: 1318145
Recovered: 1302941
You might also like
State

Heavy Rain Likely In Odisha Today, Yellow Warning Issued For 11 Districts

State

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to visit Delhi today to attend National Committee meeting of…

State

Fuel rates: Petrol And Diesel Price Remain Constant In Bhubaneswar Today

State

Mahima Mishra’s son Charchit Mishra appears at CBI office in Bhubaneswar

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.