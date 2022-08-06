Odisha reports 836 new covid-19 cases today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 836 fresh covid-19 cases on Saturday including 148 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department.

Out of the total cases, 490 are quarantine cases while the rest 346 are local contacts. Currently, there are 6,005 active cases in the State.

Khurda recorded 91 positive cases and Sundargarh recorded 175 positives, the highest in Odisha.

Details of local contacts will be shared by the concerned District:

1. Angul: 2

2. Balasore: 16

3. Bargarh: 47

4. Bhadrak: 4

5. Balangir: 33

6. Boudh: 23