Odisha Reports 8 COVID Deaths In Last 24 Hours; 4 From Ganjam

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The COVID-19 death toll in Odisha rose to 546 on Sunday with 8 more succumbing to the virus infection in the last 24 hours, informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

Four deaths reported from Ganjam district and one each reported from Khordha, Koraput, Rayagada and Sundargarh districts.
Related News

Youth Found Hanging Under Mysterious Circumstances In…

COVID Death Claims 7 Lives in Odisha Today,Tally Mounts to…

Youth Killed In Ganesh Puja Row In Odisha’s Ganjam

Covid Death Toll In Odisha Rises To 531 As 9 Persons Succumb

The Death Details are as follows: 
1.A 48 year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension.
2.A 48 year old male of Ganjam who was also suffering from Diabetes.
3. A 45 year old male of Ganjam who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.
4.A 78 year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Hypertension.
5.A 56 year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes.
6.A 49 year old female of Koraput district who was also suffering from Uncontrolled Diabetes & Hypertension.
7.A 38 year old male of Rayagada district.
8.An 80 year old male of Sundergarh district.

 

You might also like
State

Youth Found Hanging Under Mysterious Circumstances In Odisha’s Ganjam, Probe…

State

Highest Ever! 3810 Covid Positives In Odisha In the Last 24 Hrs, Tally Crosses 1.2…

State

Another BJD MLA Of Odisha Tests COVID-19 Positive

State

6 Injured In OPGC Plant At Odisha’s Jharsuguda

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7