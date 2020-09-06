Odisha Reports 8 COVID Deaths In Last 24 Hours; 4 From Ganjam
Bhubaneswar: The COVID-19 death toll in Odisha rose to 546 on Sunday with 8 more succumbing to the virus infection in the last 24 hours, informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.
Four deaths reported from Ganjam district and one each reported from Khordha, Koraput, Rayagada and Sundargarh districts.
The Death Details are as follows:
1.A 48 year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension.
2.A 48 year old male of Ganjam who was also suffering from Diabetes.
3. A 45 year old male of Ganjam who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.
4.A 78 year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Hypertension.
5.A 56 year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes.
6.A 49 year old female of Koraput district who was also suffering from Uncontrolled Diabetes & Hypertension.
7.A 38 year old male of Rayagada district.
8.An 80 year old male of Sundergarh district.