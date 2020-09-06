Odisha Reports 8 COVID Deaths In Last 24 Hours; 4 From Ganjam

Bhubaneswar: The COVID-19 death toll in Odisha rose to 546 on Sunday with 8 more succumbing to the virus infection in the last 24 hours, informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

Four deaths reported from Ganjam district and one each reported from Khordha , Koraput , Rayagada and Sundargarh districts.

The Death Details are as follows: