Odisha Reports 797 Covid Positives, Active Tally Rises To 6,732

By WCE 2
covid cases odisha
File Photo

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 797 Covid positive cases on Monday including 134 between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department.

Out of the total cases, 466 are quarantine cases while the rest 331 are local contacts. Currently, there are 6,732 active cases in the State.

Khurda recorded 113 positive cases and  Sundargarh recorded 176 positives, the highest in Odisha.

Details of local contacts will be shared by the concerned District:  

1. Balasore: 8
2. Bargarh: 30
3. Bhadrak: 7
4. Balangir: 28
5. Boudh: 38
6. Cuttack: 21

7. Deogarh: 9
8. Dhenkanal: 3
9. Gajapati: 5
10. Jagatsinghpur: 1
11. Jajpur: 19
12. Jharsuguda: 19
13. Kalahandi: 37
14. Kandhamal: 18
15. Kendrapada: 5
16. Keonjhar: 13
17. Khurda: 113
18. Koraput: 4
19. Mayurbhanj: 67
20. Nawarangpur: 20
21. Nayagarh: 17
22. Nuapada: 11

23. Puri: 1
24. Rayagada: 11
25. Sambalpur: 66
26. Sonepur: 23
27. Sundargarh: 176
28. State Pool: 27

