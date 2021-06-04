Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 7,729 Covid positives in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Friday taking the tally to 7,98,699.

Khurda reports the highest Covid positives at 1,062 followed by Angul (449), Mayurbhanj (442) and Balasore (426).

Out of the total positive cases in the state, 4331 are in quarantine while 3398 are local contacts. As many as 10,434 people have recovered in the last 24 hours that takes the tally to 7,13,055.

A total of 82,679 cases of coronavirus are still active.

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

1. Angul: 449

2. Balasore: 426

3. Bargarh: 189

4. Bhadrak: 287

5. Balangir: 61

6. Boudh: 128

7. Cuttack: 720

8. Deogarh: 72

9. Dhenkanal: 252

10. Gajapati: 68

11. Ganjam: 153

12. Jagatsinghpur: 255

13. Jajpur: 388

14. Jharsuguda: 71

15. Kalahandi: 167

16. Kandhamal: 52

17. Kendrapada: 223

18. Keonjhar: 166

19. Khurda: 1062

20. Koraput: 185

21. Malkangiri: 104

22. Mayurbhanj: 442

23. Nawarangpur: 219

24. Nayagarh: 219

25. Nuapada: 48

26. Puri: 333

27. Rayagada: 310

28. Sambalpur: 161

29. Sonepur: 61

30. Sundargarh: 270

31. State Pool: 188