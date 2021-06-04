Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 7,729 Covid positives in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Friday taking the tally to 7,98,699.
Khurda reports the highest Covid positives at 1,062 followed by Angul (449), Mayurbhanj (442) and Balasore (426).
Out of the total positive cases in the state, 4331 are in quarantine while 3398 are local contacts. As many as 10,434 people have recovered in the last 24 hours that takes the tally to 7,13,055.
A total of 82,679 cases of coronavirus are still active.
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)
1. Angul: 449
2. Balasore: 426
3. Bargarh: 189
4. Bhadrak: 287
5. Balangir: 61
6. Boudh: 128
7. Cuttack: 720
8. Deogarh: 72
9. Dhenkanal: 252
10. Gajapati: 68
11. Ganjam: 153
12. Jagatsinghpur: 255
13. Jajpur: 388
14. Jharsuguda: 71
15. Kalahandi: 167
16. Kandhamal: 52
17. Kendrapada: 223
18. Keonjhar: 166
19. Khurda: 1062
20. Koraput: 185
21. Malkangiri: 104
22. Mayurbhanj: 442
23. Nawarangpur: 219
24. Nayagarh: 219
25. Nuapada: 48
26. Puri: 333
27. Rayagada: 310
28. Sambalpur: 161
29. Sonepur: 61
30. Sundargarh: 270
31. State Pool: 188