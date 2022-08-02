Odisha Reports 741 Covid Positives

By WCE 2
covid cases odisha
File Photo

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 741 Covid positive cases on Tuesday including 138 between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department.

Out of the total cases, 433 are quarantine cases while the rest 308 are local contacts. Currently, there are 6,616 active cases in the State.

Khurda recorded 140 positive cases and  Sundargarh recorded 176 positives, the highest in Odisha.

Details of local contacts will be shared by the concerned District:  

1. Angul: 3
2. Balasore: 12
3. Bargarh: 17
4. Bhadrak: 12
5. Balangir: 28
6. Boudh: 6
7. Cuttack: 38
8. Deogarh: 9
9. Dhenkanal: 2
10. Gajapati: 5
11. Ganjam: 6
12. Jagatsinghpur: 5
13. Jajpur: 10
14. Jharsuguda: 6
15. Kalahandi: 36
16. Kandhamal: 15
17. Kendrapada: 5
18. Khurda: 140
19. Koraput: 16
20. Mayurbhanj: 59
21. Nawarangpur: 11
22. Nayagarh: 8
23. Nuapada: 16
24. Puri: 2
25. Rayagada: 10
26. Sambalpur: 41
27. Sonepur: 20
28. Sundargarh: 176
29. State Pool: 27

You might also like
State

Dead Fish Found Floating In Kendrapara Village Pond

State

Petrol and diesel prices today: Fuel rate decreases in Bhubaneswar

State

Temperature In Odisha Likely To Remain High For Next 24 Hrs

State

26 MLAs of Odisha to visit Delhi today to congratulate President Droupadi Murmu

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.