Odisha Reports 741 Covid Positives

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 741 Covid positive cases on Tuesday including 138 between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department.

Out of the total cases, 433 are quarantine cases while the rest 308 are local contacts. Currently, there are 6,616 active cases in the State.

Khurda recorded 140 positive cases and Sundargarh recorded 176 positives, the highest in Odisha.

Details of local contacts will be shared by the concerned District:

1. Angul: 3

2. Balasore: 12

3. Bargarh: 17

4. Bhadrak: 12

5. Balangir: 28

6. Boudh: 6

7. Cuttack: 38

8. Deogarh: 9

9. Dhenkanal: 2

10. Gajapati: 5

11. Ganjam: 6

12. Jagatsinghpur: 5

13. Jajpur: 10

14. Jharsuguda: 6

15. Kalahandi: 36

16. Kandhamal: 15

17. Kendrapada: 5

18. Khurda: 140

19. Koraput: 16

20. Mayurbhanj: 59

21. Nawarangpur: 11

22. Nayagarh: 8

23. Nuapada: 16

24. Puri: 2

25. Rayagada: 10

26. Sambalpur: 41

27. Sonepur: 20

28. Sundargarh: 176

29. State Pool: 27