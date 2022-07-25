Odisha Reports 739 Covid Cases In Last 24 Hours

By WCE 2
Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Monday continued to report a slight decline in Covid cases with 739 positives including 95 children, informed Information and Public Relations Department.

Out of the total cases, 432 are quarantine cases while the rest 307 are local contacts. Currently, there are 7400 active cases in the State.

Details of the number of Covid cases from 29 districts and the State Pool:

1. Angul: 2
2. Balasore: 8
3. Bargarh: 20
4. Bhadrak: 3
5. Balangir: 17
6. Boudh: 9

7. Cuttack: 34
8. Deogarh: 2
9. Dhenkanal: 3
10. Gajapati: 7
11. Ganjam: 2
12. Jagatsinghpur: 4
13. Jajpur: 4
14. Jharsuguda: 18
15. Kalahandi: 10
16. Kandhamal: 11
17. Kendrapada: 5
18. Keonjhar: 12
19. Khurda: 138
20. Koraput: 12
21. Mayurbhanj: 84
22. Nawarangpur: 4

23. Nayagarh: 22
24. Nuapada: 8
25. Puri: 11
26. Rayagada: 15
27. Sambalpur: 113
28. Sonepur: 15
29. Sundargarh: 114
30. State Pool: 32

New recoveries: 778
Cumulative tested: 32519009
Positive: 1307249
Recovered: 1290663
Active cases: 7400

