Odisha Reports 739 Covid Cases In Last 24 Hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Monday continued to report a slight decline in Covid cases with 739 positives including 95 children, informed Information and Public Relations Department.

Out of the total cases, 432 are quarantine cases while the rest 307 are local contacts. Currently, there are 7400 active cases in the State.

Details of the number of Covid cases from 29 districts and the State Pool:

1. Angul: 2

2. Balasore: 8

3. Bargarh: 20

4. Bhadrak: 3

5. Balangir: 17

6. Boudh: 9

7. Cuttack: 34

8. Deogarh: 2

9. Dhenkanal: 3

10. Gajapati: 7

11. Ganjam: 2

12. Jagatsinghpur: 4

13. Jajpur: 4

14. Jharsuguda: 18

15. Kalahandi: 10

16. Kandhamal: 11

17. Kendrapada: 5

18. Keonjhar: 12

19. Khurda: 138

20. Koraput: 12

21. Mayurbhanj: 84

22. Nawarangpur: 4

23. Nayagarh: 22

24. Nuapada: 8

25. Puri: 11

26. Rayagada: 15

27. Sambalpur: 113

28. Sonepur: 15

29. Sundargarh: 114

30. State Pool: 32

New recoveries: 778

Cumulative tested: 32519009

Positive: 1307249

Recovered: 1290663

Active cases: 7400