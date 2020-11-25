Odisha Reports 730 Covid Positives In Last 24 Hrs, Tally Rises To 3,16,001

Bhubaneswar: Almost 730 Covid positives in Odisha the last 24 hours, informed the State Health department on Wednesday. The tally rose to 3,16,001.

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 44

2. Balasore: 53

3. Bargarh: 21

4. Bhadrak: 7

5. Balangir: 40

6. Boudh: 1

7. Cuttack: 49

8. Deogarh: 4

9. Dhenkanal: 7

10. Gajapati: 4

11. Ganjam: 12

12. Jagatsinghpur: 24

13. Jajpur: 25

14. Jharsuguda: 25

15. Kalahandi: 33

16. Kandhamal: 1

17. Kendrapada: 14

18. Keonjhar: 40

19. Khurda: 65

20. Koraput: 5

21. Malkangiri: 3

22. Mayurbhanj: 68

23. Nawarangpur: 7

24. Nayagarh: 8

25. Nuapada: 46

26. Puri: 29

27. Rayagada: 8

28. Sambalpur: 9

29. Sonepur: 9

30. Sundargarh: 57

31. State Pool: 12