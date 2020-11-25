covid 19 odisha
Odisha Reports 730 Covid Positives In Last 24 Hrs, Tally Rises To 3,16,001

By WCE 2

Bhubaneswar: Almost 730 Covid positives in Odisha the last 24 hours, informed the State Health department on Wednesday. The tally rose to 3,16,001.

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases:  

1. Angul: 44
2. Balasore: 53
3. Bargarh: 21
4. Bhadrak: 7
5. Balangir: 40

6. Boudh: 1
7. Cuttack: 49
8. Deogarh: 4
9. Dhenkanal: 7
10. Gajapati: 4
11. Ganjam: 12
12. Jagatsinghpur: 24
13. Jajpur: 25
14. Jharsuguda: 25
15. Kalahandi: 33
16. Kandhamal: 1
17. Kendrapada: 14
18. Keonjhar: 40
19. Khurda: 65
20. Koraput: 5
21. Malkangiri: 3

22. Mayurbhanj: 68
23. Nawarangpur: 7
24. Nayagarh: 8
25. Nuapada: 46
26. Puri: 29
27. Rayagada: 8
28. Sambalpur: 9
29. Sonepur: 9
30. Sundargarh: 57
31. State Pool: 12

