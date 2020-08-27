Bhubaneswar: The COVID-19 death toll in Odisha rose to 448 on Thursday with 7 more succumbing to the virus infection in the last 24 hours, informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

Three deaths have been reported from Sambalpur district, two reported from Bargarh district and one each from Bhadrak and Bhubaneswar.

The Death Details are as follows:

1. A 62-year old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension, Diabetes, Coronary Artery Disease, Hypothyroidism, morbid obesity.

2. A 76-year old female of Bargarh district who was also suffering from Hypertension, Diabetes.

3. A 65-year old male of Bargarh district who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease. 4. A 60-year old male of Bhadrak district.

5. A 75-year old male of Sambalpur district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

6. A 58-year old male of Sambalpur district who was also suffering from Hypertension, Hyponatremia.

7. A 60-year old female of Sambalpur district.