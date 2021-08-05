Odisha reports 68 new Covid deaths, 11 each from Sundergarh and Puri

Bhubaneswar: A total of 68 COVID patients, who were under treatment in different COVID hospitals, died due to the deadly coronavirus, informed the Health & Family Welfare Department on Thursday.

According to the Health Department, with the latest reports of 68 deaths, the toll due to coronavirus in the State rose to 6,236.

Khordha reports the highest Covid deaths in the last 24 hours (13), followed by Sundergarh and Puri (12 each), Cuttack (11), Kendrapara (4), Bargarh (3), Balasore and Dhenkanal(2 each), Bhadrak, Bolangir, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Nabrangpur, Nayagarh, Nuapada, and Sambalpur (1 each).