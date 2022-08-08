odisha covid cases
Odisha Reports 652 Covid Positive Cases Today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 652 fresh covid-19 cases on Monday including 132 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department.

Out of the total cases, 381 are quarantine cases while the rest 271 are local contacts. Currently, there are 5798 active cases in the State.

Khurda recorded 70 positive cases and  Sundargarh recorded 137 positives, the highest in Odisha.

Details of local contacts will be shared by the concerned District: 

1. Angul: 2
2. Balasore: 6
3. Bargarh: 46
4. Bhadrak: 1
5. Balangir: 47
6. Boudh: 3
7. Cuttack: 14
8. Deogarh: 7
9. Dhenkanal: 3
10. Gajapati: 6
11. Ganjam: 1
12. Jajpur: 8
13. Jharsuguda: 9
14. Kalahandi: 36
15. Kandhamal: 13
16. Kendrapada: 2
17. Keonjhar: 1
18. Khurda: 70
19. Koraput: 11
20. Malkangiri: 2
21. Mayurbhanj: 43
22. Nawarangpur: 34
23. Nayagarh: 18
24. Nuapada: 16
25. Puri: 7
26. Rayagada: 15
27. Sambalpur: 58
28. Sonepur: 21
29. Sundargarh: 137
30. State Pool: 15

