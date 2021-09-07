Odisha reports 638 Covid positive cases, 93 in the 0-18 years age group infected

Bhubaneswar: A total of 638 Covid-19 positive cases including 93 in the 0-18 years age group have been detected positive in Odisha in the last 24 hours. This was informed by the Information & Public Relations (I&PR) Determent on Tuesday.

Out of the 638 new positives, 372 are quarantine cases while the rest 266 are local contact cases.

The highest number of positive cases was reported from Khurda district (245). This was followed by the Cuttack district.

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 17
2. Balasore: 33
3. Bargarh: 7
4. Bhadrak: 14
5. Balangir: 2
6. Boudh: 1
7. Cuttack: 66
8. Deogarh: 3
9. Dhenkanal: 9
10. Gajapati: 9
11. Ganjam: 4
12. Jagatsinghpur: 22
13. Jajpur: 32
14. Jharsuguda: 2
15. Kalahandi: 2
16. Kendrapada: 15
17. Keonjhar: 14
18. Khurda: 245
19. Koraput: 3
20. Malkangiri: 5
21. Mayurbhanj: 22
22. Nawarangpur: 4
23. Nayagarh: 2
24. Puri: 18
25. Rayagada: 4
26. Sambalpur: 14
27. Sonepur: 2
28. Sundargarh: 15

Besides, the state pool has 52 new Covid-19 cases.

