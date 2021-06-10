Odisha Reports 6,097 Fresh Covid Cases In The Last 24 Hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 6,097 new Covid positive cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Thursday.

The total 6097 new Covid positives include 3446 quarantine cases and 2651 are local contacts.

Khurdha reports the highest Covid positives at 1017 followed by Cuttack at 647, Jajpur at 434, Balasore at 392 and Mayurbhanj at 297

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 295

2. Balasore: 392

3. Bargarh: 107

6. Boudh: 130

7. Cuttack: 647

8. Deogarh: 28

9. Dhenkanal: 73

10. Gajapati: 48

11. Ganjam: 45

12. Jagatsinghpur: 226

13. Jajpur: 434

14. Jharsuguda: 42

15. Kalahandi: 77

16. Kandhamal: 112

17. Kendrapada: 253

18. Keonjhar: 123

19. Khurda: 1017

20. Koraput: 126

21. Malkangiri: 84

22. Mayurbhanj: 297

23. Nawarangpur: 146

24. Nayagarh: 120

25. Nuapada: 17

26. Puri: 291

27. Rayagada: 120

28. Sambalpur: 101

29. Sonepur: 64

30. Sundargarh: 208

Besides, the state pool has 151 positive cases