Odisha Reports 6,097 Fresh Covid Cases In The Last 24 Hours
Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 6,097 new Covid positive cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Thursday.
The total 6097 new Covid positives include 3446 quarantine cases and 2651 are local contacts.
Khurdha reports the highest Covid positives at 1017 followed by Cuttack at 647, Jajpur at 434, Balasore at 392 and Mayurbhanj at 297
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 295
2. Balasore: 392
3. Bargarh: 107
6. Boudh: 130
7. Cuttack: 647
8. Deogarh: 28
9. Dhenkanal: 73
10. Gajapati: 48
11. Ganjam: 45
12. Jagatsinghpur: 226
13. Jajpur: 434
14. Jharsuguda: 42
15. Kalahandi: 77
16. Kandhamal: 112
17. Kendrapada: 253
18. Keonjhar: 123
19. Khurda: 1017
20. Koraput: 126
21. Malkangiri: 84
22. Mayurbhanj: 297
23. Nawarangpur: 146
24. Nayagarh: 120
25. Nuapada: 17
26. Puri: 291
27. Rayagada: 120
28. Sambalpur: 101
29. Sonepur: 64
30. Sundargarh: 208
Besides, the state pool has 151 positive cases