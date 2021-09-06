Odisha reports 609 Covid positive cases including 122 in the 0-18 years age group

Bhubaneswar: A total of 609 Covid-19 positive cases including 122 in the 0-18 years age group have been detected in Odisha in the last 24 hours. This was informed by the Information & Public Relations (I&PR) Determent on Monday.

Out of the 609 new positives, 354 are quarantine cases while the rest 255 are local contact cases.

The highest number of positive cases was reported from Khurda district (188). This was followed by the Cuttack district, where 113 new positive cases have been detected in the last 24 hours.

Here are the district wise cases:

  1. Angul: 12
  2. Balasore: 31
  3. Bargarh: 9
  4. Bhadrak: 18
  5. Balangir: 4
  6. Cuttack: 113
  7. Deogarh: 4
  8. Dhenkanal: 8
  9. Gajapati: 1
  10. Ganjam: 5
  11. Jagatsinghpur: 22
  12. Jajpur: 31
  13. Jharsuguda: 5
  14. Kendrapada: 13
  15. Keonjhar: 8
  16. Khurda: 188
  17. Koraput: 6
  18. Malkangiri: 1
  19. Mayurbhanj: 21
  20. Nawarangpur: 5
  21. Nayagarh: 5
  22. Puri: 20
  23. Rayagada: 7
  24. Sambalpur: 16
  25. Sonepur: 2
  26. Sundargarh: 9
  27. State Pool: 45

New recoveries: 763

Cumulative tested: 18477132

Positive: 1012167

Recovered: 997063

Active cases: 6996

