Odisha Reports 594 Covid Positives In Last 24hrs, Tally Rises To 3,17,239

Bhubaneswar: Almost 594 Covid positives in Odisha the last 24 hours, informed the State Health department on Thursday. The tally rose to 3,17,239.

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 37

2. Balasore: 34

3. Bargarh: 14

4. Bhadrak: 11

5. Balangir: 42

6. Boudh: 3

7. Cuttack: 55

8. Deogarh: 3

9. Dhenkanal: 2

10. Gajapati: 1

11. Ganjam: 8

12. Jagatsinghpur: 24

13. Jajpur: 10

14. Jharsuguda: 27

15. Kalahandi: 20

16. Kandhamal: 7

17. Kendrapada: 16

18. Keonjhar: 19

19. Khurda: 56

20. Malkangiri: 6

21. Mayurbhanj: 42

22. Nawarangpur: 1

23. Nayagarh: 4

24. Nuapada: 25

25. Puri: 37

26. Rayagada: 5

27. Sambalpur: 17

28. Sonepur: 3

29. Sundargarh: 55

30. State Pool: 10