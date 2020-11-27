covid odisha tally
Odisha Reports 594 Covid Positives In Last 24hrs, Tally Rises To 3,17,239

By WCE 2

Bhubaneswar: Almost 594 Covid positives in Odisha the last 24 hours, informed the State Health department on Thursday. The tally rose to 3,17,239.

District Wise Cases:  

1. Angul: 37
2. Balasore: 34
3. Bargarh: 14
4. Bhadrak: 11
5. Balangir: 42

6. Boudh: 3
7. Cuttack: 55
8. Deogarh: 3
9. Dhenkanal: 2
10. Gajapati: 1
11. Ganjam: 8
12. Jagatsinghpur: 24
13. Jajpur: 10
14. Jharsuguda: 27
15. Kalahandi: 20
16. Kandhamal: 7
17. Kendrapada: 16
18. Keonjhar: 19
19. Khurda: 56
20. Malkangiri: 6
21. Mayurbhanj: 42

22. Nawarangpur: 1
23. Nayagarh: 4
24. Nuapada: 25
25. Puri: 37
26. Rayagada: 5
27. Sambalpur: 17
28. Sonepur: 3
29. Sundargarh: 55
30. State Pool: 10

