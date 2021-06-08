Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 5896 new Covid positive cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Tuesday.

The total 5896 new Covid positives include 3332 quarantine cases and 2564 local contacts.

Khurdha reports the highest Covid positives at 853, followed by Jajpur at 413, Angul at 385, Balasore at 373

Check the distirct-wise COVID cases reported in the last 24 hours:

1. Angul: 385

2. Balasore: 373

3. Bargarh: 99

4. Bhadrak: 370

5. Balangir: 77

6. Boudh: 73

7. Cuttack: 349

8. Deogarh: 22

9. Dhenkanal: 306

10. Gajapati: 44

11. Ganjam: 35

12. Jagatsinghpur: 232

13. Jajpur: 413

14. Jharsuguda: 54

15. Kalahandi: 53

16. Kandhamal: 65

17. Kendrapada: 235

18. Keonjhar: 130

19. Khurda: 853

20. Koraput: 129

21. Malkangiri: 116

22. Mayurbhanj: 261

23. Nawarangpur: 174

24. Nayagarh: 177

25. Nuapada: 37

26. Puri: 241

27. Rayagada: 166

28. Sambalpur: 92

29. Sonepur: 77

30. Sundargarh: 113

Besides, the state pool has 145 positive covid cases.