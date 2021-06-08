Odisha Reports 5,896 Fresh Covid Positive Cases, Khordha Highest At 853
Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 5896 new Covid positive cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Tuesday.
The total 5896 new Covid positives include 3332 quarantine cases and 2564 local contacts.
Khurdha reports the highest Covid positives at 853, followed by Jajpur at 413, Angul at 385, Balasore at 373
Check the distirct-wise COVID cases reported in the last 24 hours:
1. Angul: 385
2. Balasore: 373
3. Bargarh: 99
4. Bhadrak: 370
5. Balangir: 77
6. Boudh: 73
7. Cuttack: 349
8. Deogarh: 22
9. Dhenkanal: 306
10. Gajapati: 44
11. Ganjam: 35
12. Jagatsinghpur: 232
13. Jajpur: 413
14. Jharsuguda: 54
15. Kalahandi: 53
16. Kandhamal: 65
17. Kendrapada: 235
18. Keonjhar: 130
19. Khurda: 853
20. Koraput: 129
21. Malkangiri: 116
22. Mayurbhanj: 261
23. Nawarangpur: 174
24. Nayagarh: 177
25. Nuapada: 37
26. Puri: 241
27. Rayagada: 166
28. Sambalpur: 92
29. Sonepur: 77
30. Sundargarh: 113
Besides, the state pool has 145 positive covid cases.