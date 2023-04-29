Odisha reports 573 fresh Covid-19 infections in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha logged 573 fresh COVID-19 infections in last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Saturday.

The state now has 3,869 active cases with 272 more patients having recovered from the infection.

Yesterday, the state reported 526 fresh COVID-19 infections and one death in last 24 hours.

The deceased has been identified as 75 years old man of Khurda district. He was suffering from Post Tubercular Obstructive Airways Diseases & Coronary Artery Disease, the department tweeted. With this, the state has so far confirmed five deaths due to COVID this year.

Today, India registered 7,171 fresh coronavirus infections, while the active cases stands at 51,314, according to Union health ministry data.

With 40 Covid fatalities, the death toll has increased to 5,31,508, including 15 fatalities reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated.

The active cases now comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate has been recorded at 98.70 per cent, according to the ministry’s website.