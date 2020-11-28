Covid-19 Cases In India
Image Credits: newindianexpress

Odisha Reports 550 Covid Positives Today, Tally Rises To 3,17,239

By WCE 1

Bhubaneswar: Almost 550 Covid positives in Odisha the last 24 hours, informed the State Health department. The tally rose to 3,17,789.

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

1. Angul: 53

2. Balasore: 21

3. Bargarh: 25

4. Bhadrak: 5

5. Balangir: 21

6. Boudh: 2

7. Cuttack: 35

8. Deogarh: 7

9. Dhenkanal: 5

10. Ganjam: 4

11. Jagatsinghpur: 19

12. Jajpur: 19

13. Jharsuguda: 25

14. Kalahandi: 19

15. Kendrapada: 16

16. Keonjhar: 13

17. Khurda: 49

18. Koraput: 2

19. Malkangiri: 3

20. Mayurbhanj: 40

21. Nawarangpur: 8

22. Nayagarh: 2

23. Nuapada: 31

24. Puri: 26

25. Rayagada: 2

26. Sambalpur: 37

27. Sonepur: 3

28. Sundargarh: 47

29. State Pool: 11

