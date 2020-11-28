Bhubaneswar: Almost 550 Covid positives in Odisha the last 24 hours, informed the State Health department. The tally rose to 3,17,789.

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

1. Angul: 53

2. Balasore: 21

3. Bargarh: 25

4. Bhadrak: 5

5. Balangir: 21

6. Boudh: 2

7. Cuttack: 35

8. Deogarh: 7

9. Dhenkanal: 5

10. Ganjam: 4

11. Jagatsinghpur: 19

12. Jajpur: 19

13. Jharsuguda: 25

14. Kalahandi: 19

15. Kendrapada: 16

16. Keonjhar: 13

17. Khurda: 49

18. Koraput: 2

19. Malkangiri: 3

20. Mayurbhanj: 40

21. Nawarangpur: 8

22. Nayagarh: 2

23. Nuapada: 31

24. Puri: 26

25. Rayagada: 2

26. Sambalpur: 37

27. Sonepur: 3

28. Sundargarh: 47

29. State Pool: 11