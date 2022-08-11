Odisha Reports 530 Covid Positive Cases Today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 530 fresh covid-19 cases on Thursday including 123 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department.

Out of the total cases, 311 are quarantine cases while the rest 219 are local contacts. Currently, there are 4687 active cases in the State.

Khurda recorded 65 positive cases and Sundargarh recorded 165 positives, the highest in Odisha.

Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District:

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 10

3. Bargarh: 19

4. Bhadrak: 1

5. Balangir: 28

6. Boudh: 34

7. Cuttack: 14

8. Deogarh: 4

9. Dhenkanal: 1

10. Gajapati: 8

11. Jagatsinghpur: 3

12. Jajpur: 13

13. Jharsuguda: 5

14. Kalahandi: 7

15. Kandhamal: 4

16. Kendrapada: 2

17. Keonjhar: 7

18. Khurda: 65

19. Koraput: 10

20. Mayurbhanj: 21

21. Nawarangpur: 8

22. Nayagarh: 17

23. Puri: 4

24. Rayagada: 8

25. Sambalpur: 44

26. Sonepur: 11

27. Sundargarh: 165

28. State Pool: 16