odisha covid cases
Covid Positives In Odisha

Odisha Reports 530 Covid Positive Cases Today

By WCE 2 86 0

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 530 fresh covid-19 cases on Thursday including 123 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department.

Out of the total cases, 311 are quarantine cases while the rest 219 are local contacts. Currently, there are 4687 active cases in the State.

Khurda recorded 65 positive cases and  Sundargarh recorded 165 positives, the highest in Odisha.

Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District:

1. Angul: 1
2. Balasore: 10
3. Bargarh: 19
4. Bhadrak: 1
5. Balangir: 28
6. Boudh: 34

7. Cuttack: 14
8. Deogarh: 4
9. Dhenkanal: 1
10. Gajapati: 8
11. Jagatsinghpur: 3
12. Jajpur: 13
13. Jharsuguda: 5
14. Kalahandi: 7
15. Kandhamal: 4
16. Kendrapada: 2
17. Keonjhar: 7
18. Khurda: 65
19. Koraput: 10
20. Mayurbhanj: 21
21. Nawarangpur: 8
22. Nayagarh: 17
23. Puri: 4

24. Rayagada: 8
25. Sambalpur: 44
26. Sonepur: 11
27. Sundargarh: 165
28. State Pool: 16

You might also like
Nation

India reports 16,299 fresh COVID-19 cases, 53 deaths in last 24 hours

Business

Petrol And Diesel Prices Decrease In Bhubaneswar Today

Business

Gold Rate In India Increases By Rs 170 For 24 Carat And 22 Carat

State

Odisha: Plus Three Admission Process To Begin Today, Details Here

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.