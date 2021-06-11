Odisha reports 5235 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

covid cases in odisha
Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 5,235 new Covid positive cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Friday taking the total tally to 8,42,461.

The total 5,235 new Covid positives include 2957 quarantine cases and 2278 are local contacts.

Khurda reports the highest Covid positives at 726 followed by Cuttack at 557, Jajpur at 394, Balasore at 320 and Mayurbhanj at 285.

The active cases in the state now stands at 66,226.

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 277
2. Balasore: 320
3. Bargarh: 118
4. Bhadrak: 217
5. Balangir: 41
6. Boudh: 83
7. Cuttack: 557
8. Deogarh: 14
9. Dhenkanal: 137
10. Gajapati: 23
11. Ganjam: 77
12. Jagatsinghpur: 148
13. Jajpur: 394
14. Jharsuguda: 27
15. Kalahandi: 48
16. Kandhamal: 37
17. Kendrapada: 237
18. Keonjhar: 115
19. Khurda: 726
20. Koraput: 127
21. Malkangiri: 58
22. Mayurbhanj: 285
23. Nawarangpur: 186
24. Nayagarh: 132
25. Nuapada: 13
26. Puri: 234
27. Rayagada: 129
28. Sambalpur: 66
29. Sonepur: 34
30. Sundargarh: 251
31. State Pool: 124

