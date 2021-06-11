Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 5,235 new Covid positive cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Friday taking the total tally to 8,42,461.

The total 5,235 new Covid positives include 2957 quarantine cases and 2278 are local contacts.

Khurda reports the highest Covid positives at 726 followed by Cuttack at 557, Jajpur at 394, Balasore at 320 and Mayurbhanj at 285.

The active cases in the state now stands at 66,226.

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 277

2. Balasore: 320

3. Bargarh: 118

4. Bhadrak: 217

5. Balangir: 41

6. Boudh: 83

7. Cuttack: 557

8. Deogarh: 14

9. Dhenkanal: 137

10. Gajapati: 23

11. Ganjam: 77

12. Jagatsinghpur: 148

13. Jajpur: 394

14. Jharsuguda: 27

15. Kalahandi: 48

16. Kandhamal: 37

17. Kendrapada: 237

18. Keonjhar: 115

19. Khurda: 726

20. Koraput: 127

21. Malkangiri: 58

22. Mayurbhanj: 285

23. Nawarangpur: 186

24. Nayagarh: 132

25. Nuapada: 13

26. Puri: 234

27. Rayagada: 129

28. Sambalpur: 66

29. Sonepur: 34

30. Sundargarh: 251

31. State Pool: 124