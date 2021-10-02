Odisha reports 478 new COVID cases, 57 children infected

Bhubaneswar: A total of 478 Covid-19 positive cases including 57 in the 0-18 years age group have been detected positive in Odisha in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 10,27,431, informed the Information & Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Saturday.

Among the 478 positives in quarantine there are 281 and local contact 197 cases. As of now 10,13,833 patients have recovered.

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 7

2. Balasore: 25

3. Bhadrak: 4

4. Cuttack: 57

5. Dhenkanal: 12

6. Gajapati: 2

7. Ganjam: 3

8. Jagatsinghpur: 29

9. Jajpur: 16

10. Jharsuguda: 7

11. Kalahandi: 1

12. Kendrapada: 3

13. Keonjhar: 1

14. Khurda: 211

15. Malkangiri: 1

16. Mayurbhanj: 13

17. Nayagarh: 2

18. Puri: 14

19. Sambalpur: 12

20. Sonepur: 1

21. Sundargarh: 10

Besides, the State Pool has 47 new Covid-19 cases.

